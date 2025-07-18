WWE Generates Over 280 Million Viewing Hours On Netflix Since January

A new report from Variety has revealed the impressive success of WWE’s partnership with Netflix, showcasing the company’s massive global reach since the deal launched earlier this year.

According to the report, WWE has generated more than 280 million view hours on Netflix since the partnership began on January 6, 2025. This total includes viewership for Monday Night Raw, SmackDown, NXT, and premium live events in various international territories.

The streaming numbers confirm the strength of WWE’s brand and its effectiveness in capturing a global audience on one of the world’s largest streaming platforms.

The report also broke down recent weekly performance for Raw, WWE’s flagship program. The July 7 episode pulled in 2.6 million global views, an increase from the 2.5 million views the show garnered the previous week. These numbers highlight consistent week-to-week growth ahead of the company’s next major event.

WWE and Netflix look to build on this momentum as SummerSlam approaches. With Roman Reigns’ shocking return and the ongoing power struggle with Paul Heyman’s faction, Raw has become must-see programming in recent weeks. Additionally, CM Punk’s pursuit of the World Heavyweight Championship continues to be a major draw.

Fans can expect major storyline developments as Reigns is confirmed to appear on the final two episodes of Raw before SummerSlam, setting the stage for a blockbuster showdown.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for continued coverage of WWE’s historic Netflix partnership and all things SummerSlam 2025.