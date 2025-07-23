WWE Changes Plans For Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss Feud Ahead Of SummerSlam

Last week’s episode of SmackDown featured Charlotte Flair announcing that she and Alexa Bliss have earned a shot at the Women’s Tag Team Titles during next month’s SummerSlam premium live event (PLE). The titles are currently held by The Judgment Day’s Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez.

Dave Meltzer shared on the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio that WWE initially had different plans for Flair and Bliss. Originally, the idea was for the two to split up and face each other at SummerSlam. However, it seems those plans have changed, as they will continue as a team for now and receive a title opportunity. Meltzer pointed out that since Flair and Bliss are performing well together, WWE has decided not to rush into a feud between them. He compared their situation to that of Matt Riddle and Randy Orton as RK-Bro, which was meant to last only three weeks but ended up continuing much longer after gaining popularity.

Additionally, Meltzer indicated that the plans for a Flair and Bliss feud have been put on hold. The two women previously competed for the titles in a Fatal 4-Way matchup at WWE Evolution 2025 earlier this month, where Rodriguez and Perez retained their titles.

WWE SummerSlam 2025

WWE SummerSlam 2025 is scheduled to take place on Saturday, August 2, and Sunday, August 3, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.