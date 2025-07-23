Roman Reigns Challenges Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed To Match At SummerSlam

WWE superstar Roman Reigns shared a video on his Instagram account, where he challenged “The Unpredictable Badass” Bron Breakker and “Big” Bronson Reed to a tag team match. He proposed the match to take place against himself and his cousin, “Main Event” Jey Uso, at the upcoming SummerSlam Premium Live Event (PLE) next month.

This challenge follows a confrontation Reigns had with Breakker and Reed during Monday night’s RAW, where he was attacked by the duo until Uso came to his rescue. As of now, WWE has not officially confirmed this match for the PLE.

WWE SummerSlam 2025

WWE SummerSlam 2025 is scheduled to take place on Saturday, August 2, and Sunday, August 3, at Metlife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.