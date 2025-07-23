WWE Files New Trademark For WCW Classic ‘SuperBrawl’

WWE may be preparing to bring back another legendary event from the WCW vault.

According to the United States Patent & Trademark Office, WWE filed a new trademark for the name “SuperBrawl” on July 22, sparking widespread speculation about the potential return of one of WCW’s most iconic pay-per-views.

The filing specifically lists:

“Entertainment services, namely, the exhibition of professional wrestling events rendered through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing wrestling news and information through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information.”

A WCW Legacy Returns?

SuperBrawl was a staple of WCW programming, running annually from 1991 to 2001. The event often featured marquee championship bouts and served as a critical chapter in many of WCW’s most iconic feuds—including matches featuring legends like Ric Flair, Sting, Hulk Hogan, and Randy Savage.

The move mirrors WWE’s strategy in recent years of reviving WCW intellectual property to enhance their modern programming. Notable examples include:

WarGames, which has now become a flagship match type on the WWE main roster.

The Great American Bash, repurposed as a special edition of NXT.

Starrcade, which was revived as a WWE Network-exclusive live event.

What’s Next?

It remains unclear whether WWE plans to use the SuperBrawl name for a future premium live event, a NXT special, or simply to preserve the trademark for merchandising or historical purposes. However, the filing has already fueled anticipation among long-time fans eager to see the event return to the modern wrestling calendar.

