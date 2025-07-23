Jim Ross Reveals He Hasn’t Watched WWE RAW Since Netflix Move

WWE Hall of Famer and legendary announcer Jim Ross has made a surprising confession: he hasn’t watched a single episode of Monday Night Raw since it moved to Netflix in January 2025.

Speaking on the latest episode of his Grilling JR podcast (watch below), the long-time “Voice of Wrestling” candidly discussed WWE’s transition to streaming and how it has affected his personal viewing habits. “I think TV is here to stay for pro wrestling. I don’t really know. It’s a head scratcher to me, using myself as an example. I’m a huge wrestling fan. Have been forever. However, I’ve never watched one episode of Raw since it moved to Netflix,” Ross said.

Ross clarified that his lack of viewership is not out of protest, but rather due to accessibility.

The veteran commentator admitted he simply hasn’t taken the steps to subscribe to Netflix and still consumes most of his content through traditional cable television. “Not because I’m boycotting, I don’t have Netflix, and I haven’t gone to the trouble of getting it. So what happens on Monday night? I don’t, I don’t know. I read about it, I don’t see it… I watched SmackDown on Friday night because I have access to it readily and easily on the USA Network.”

Ross questioned whether WWE’s streaming move will ultimately be a difference maker, particularly for fans who aren’t tech-savvy or are hesitant to adopt new platforms. “I don’t see it being a difference maker. And I might be wrong.”

WWE on Netflix

WWE’s landmark 10-year, multi-billion dollar deal with Netflix marked a seismic shift in how its weekly flagship show is distributed. While Raw has been a success in terms of global viewership—ranking in Netflix’s Top 10 for over 27 consecutive weeks—Ross’s remarks offer insight into the challenges of transitioning legacy fans to streaming platforms.

Ross, who currently works as an analyst for AEW, remains one of wrestling’s most respected voices. His honest reflections continue to resonate with a segment of the fanbase that still prefers wrestling on cable TV.

