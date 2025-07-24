Ted DiBiase Jr.’s Federal Fraud Trial Postponed Until 2026

The federal criminal trial of former WWE Superstar Ted DiBiase Jr. has been officially postponed until 2026, amid new developments in the high-profile Mississippi welfare scandal.

According to PWInsider.com, District Judge Carlton W. Reeves has now set the trial to begin on January 6, 2026. The delay comes after DiBiase’s legal team successfully argued that they received over 47 hours of new video evidence from prosecutors just 60 days before the original trial date, giving them insufficient time to properly review the materials.

In their request to reschedule, DiBiase’s attorneys stated the newly submitted footage is “directly exculpatory.” They contend the video shows DiBiase performing “a substantial amount of work” under the contracts prosecutors allege were part of a sham operation. According to the defense, this contradicts the core accusation in the indictment—that DiBiase had no intent to provide legitimate services through his companies.

2023 Arrest

DiBiase Jr. was arrested in April 2023 and has pleaded not guilty to all charges, which include wire fraud, theft concerning programs receiving federal funds, and money laundering. The indictment alleges that DiBiase and others fraudulently obtained and misused millions in federal welfare funds earmarked to assist low-income families in Mississippi.

If convicted on all counts, DiBiase faces up to 45 years in federal prison.

