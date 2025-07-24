Tiffany Stratton Says She’s Proof The WWE Performance Center Works

WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton recently shared her thoughts on the importance of the WWE Performance Center, calling it a vital foundation for shaping the future of the company’s stars.

Speaking with Daisha Jones of PHL17, Stratton highlighted the Performance Center’s diverse pipeline of talent and credited it as the launching pad for her own success in WWE.

“I am proof that the WWE Performance Center works…”

“We have so many athletes from all different kinds of backgrounds,” Stratton said. “We’ve got gymnasts, football players, dancers—and they all report to the Performance Center to train and become the next WWE Superstar.”

Stratton, herself a standout gymnast prior to entering the squared circle, is one of the latest breakout stars to rise through WWE’s developmental system. “I think it’s so important to have a training center like that to coach the next in line—the future of the business—and they’ve been doing such a great job.

She continued, “I’m from the WWE Performance Center. I’m a homegrown talent, so I am proof that the WWE Performance Center works.”

Stratton’s Rise

Stratton’s rapid rise from NXT prospect to main roster champion has cemented her as one of WWE’s most talked-about emerging stars—and her success story continues to spotlight the Performance Center’s role in developing world-class performers.

