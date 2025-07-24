Nikki Bella Reacts To Being Cut From Happy Gilmore 2

WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Garcia (FKA Nikki Bella) is opening up about a recent disappointment in her post-wrestling entertainment career—her scenes were mostly cut from the new Adam Sandler film, Happy Gilmore 2. Nikki shared her experience and her philosophy on wellness in the latest episode of The Nikki & Brie Show on SiriusXM.

Nikki and her twin sister Brie Garcia attended the star-studded premiere of the long-awaited Happy Gilmore sequel. But it was at the premiere itself that Nikki discovered much of her role had been left on the cutting room floor.

“I was really bummed and devastated…”

“The characters that I had to work with, a majority of our funny scenes got taken out,” Nikki said. “Inside, I was really bummed and devastated. My heart sank… I was sad, you know? I almost wish I knew.”

She admitted that it was tough to process—especially after doing media appearances hyping her character, only to find out audiences wouldn’t even get to learn her character’s name.

Still, Nikki maintained a mature outlook on the decision, praising the final cut of the film. “I get it. For 20 minutes to be taken out and to keep the heart of Happy Gilmore, it had to happen,” she said. “Honestly, the movie is so good. It’s the best movie I’ve seen in years.”

“The Secret Is Happiness”

Later in the episode, Nikki addressed a question she’s frequently asked by fans—how she maintains her glowing appearance and high energy. While she credits clean eating and a fitness routine, she insists her true secret is happiness.

“I have a personal trainer. I’m eating the cleanest I have in a very long time. I’ve been on the like kind of no-drinking thing for a while… but what it truly is, is happiness,” Nikki explained. “I’m just finally really, really happy—and it’s shining through.”

Her sister Brie echoed the sentiment, adding that confidence plays a major role in how people carry themselves and are perceived.

Nikki Garcia—who was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2021 as one-half of The Bella Twins—recently made headlines with her return to the ring at WWE’s Evolution premium live event, participating in a high-profile battle royal.

You can listen to The Nikki & Brie Show exclusively on the SiriusXM app, with new episodes dropping every Monday and Thursday. The show features candid conversations about life after wrestling, pop culture, motherhood, and more.

Watch the latest episode below and stay tuned to PWMania.com for continued coverage of Nikki & Brie Garcia’s ventures inside and outside the ring.