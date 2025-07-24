MJF Praises Tony Khan’s “New Level Of Professionalism”

AEW star MJF is never shy when it comes to speaking his mind, and in a recent interview, the “Salt of the Earth” had some surprising words of praise for his boss, AEW President Tony Khan.

Appearing on Unlikely with Adrian Hernandez, MJF discussed AEW’s continued growth, WWE comparisons, and Khan’s evolving online demeanor, crediting the AEW President for staying laser-focused on the company’s internal progress rather than outside competition.

“This is the most professional he’s ever been online…”

“Tony’s approach is a whole lot different now. This is the most professional he’s ever been online,” MJF said. “He’s only talking about our company. He’s not throwing pot shots. That’s because he really is only focused on our s***—fully.”

He continued, “I’ll give him credit for that. This is the most ‘in the weeds,’ as the kids would say, that I’ve ever seen my boss be in. Right now, we’ve got an insane amount of momentum. As much as I hate his guts, you have to give him credit.”

MJF didn’t hold back in highlighting AEW’s meteoric success despite being a relatively young promotion: “We’re a six-year-old company, and we are the second most financially successful professional wrestling company of all time. It sounds fake, but it’s not.

He added, “We had 82,000 people chanting ‘MJF’ at Wembley Stadium, the biggest wrestling show of all time, where I retained my World Championship. We just did the second biggest show on American soil at Globe Life Field in Texas. Again—sounds fake, but it’s not. AEW makes professional wrestling better. Point blank.”

Tribalism

MJF also addressed the ongoing “tribalism” between WWE and AEW fans, calling it unnecessary, while acknowledging the crossover curiosity that fuels both fanbases. “The reason WWE wrestlers get asked about AEW and I get asked about WWE? It’s because fans can’t help but be tribalistic. I think it’s dumb. But hey—do what you want with your fandom. What I say is: Just enjoy professional wrestling. Most importantly, enjoy me. I’m a generational talent, and I’m here for a good time, not necessarily a long time. Soak it all in while you can.”

At AEW All In: Texas on July 12, MJF secured a major victory in the Casino Gauntlet Match, earning a guaranteed AEW World Championship opportunity at a time and place of his choosing.

In addition to his wrestling accolades, MJF is also expanding his reach into Hollywood. He appears in Netflix’s Happy Gilmore 2, premiering this Friday.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more updates on MJF, Tony Khan, and all things All Elite Wrestling.