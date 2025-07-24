President Donald Trump Pays Tribute To Hulk Hogan

As tributes continue to pour in following the passing of Hulk Hogan (real name Terry Bollea), former U.S. President Donald Trump shared a message on TruthSocial honoring the late WWE Hall of Famer.

Trump, who maintained a public friendship with Hogan over the years, reflected on the wrestling icon’s legacy both in and out of the ring: “We lost a great friend today, the ‘Hulkster.’ Hulk Hogan was MAGA all the way — strong, tough, smart, but with the biggest heart. He gave an absolutely electric speech at the Republican National Convention that was one of the highlights of the entire week.

He continued, “He entertained fans from all over the world, and the cultural impact he had was massive. To his wife, Sky, and family, we give our warmest best wishes and love. Hulk Hogan will be greatly missed!”

In 2024, Hogan became more vocal about his political beliefs, publicly endorsing Donald Trump during the U.S. presidential campaign. At the time, Hogan stated that he could no longer remain silent after, in his words, “they took a shot” at his “hero.”

Hogan and Trump’s paths notably crossed in the wrestling world as well, Trump was a prominent part of WrestleMania 23 in 2007 and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2013, where Hogan was also a key figure.

