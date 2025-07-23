Backstage News On WWE SummerSlam Women’s Title Matches

As the two-night WWE SummerSlam premium live event approaches, new backstage reports have shed light on the placement of major women’s division matches—and a notable shift in creative plans involving two top Superstars.

According to Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline, the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship match between Becky Lynch and Lyra Valkyria is currently slated to take place on Night One, Saturday, August 2nd. The match marks Valkyria’s first singles title shot on a PLE main stage, and she’ll be facing arguably the most decorated woman in WWE history in “The Man” herself.

As PWMania.com previously reported, a singles match between Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss was originally in the works for SummerSlam. However, those plans were scrapped after Flair reportedly requested that their tag team stay intact. WWE has pivoted accordingly, with Flair and Bliss now set to challenge Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships instead.

These updates round out an already stacked women’s lineup for the biggest event of the summer. Also confirmed for SummerSlam:

Naomi will defend the WWE Women’s World Championship in a triple threat match against Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY.

Tiffany Stratton will put her WWE Women’s Championship on the line against the dominant Jade Cargill.

With high stakes and personal rivalries fueling each of these contests, SummerSlam 2025 is shaping up to be one of the most explosive showcases for WWE’s women’s division in recent memory.

