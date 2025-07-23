Cody Rhodes Recalls Bryan Danielson’s Penis Size Road Trip Talk

On the latest episode of his podcast, What Do You Wanna Talk About?, Cody Rhodes opened up about some of the more unusual moments from his time on the road with former tag team partner Bryan Danielson, revealing a hilarious and awkward story involving a very unexpected topic of conversation.

During a chat with guest Nikki Bella, Rhodes recalled long car rides with Danielson (Nikki’s brother-in-law), and how the “American Dragon” often surprised him with bizarre discussion choices. “I spent a lot of time on the road with Brian, a lot of time,” Rhodes said. “And one of the things that really, really shocked me… is he would always pick the strangest things to have a deep conversation about. And one of them was… he started talking about the average male penis size, and wanted to have a full round table about it.”

Rhodes explained that the moment was made even more bizarre by the fact that his now-wife Brandi Rhodes was also in the car. “And I remember I was just like… what? And it was nothing. It was like a scientific conversation, totally he wanted to have,” he laughed. “But I thought, ‘Where was it? Was it your need to like, hey, we’re on the road, we’re going to talk? Was it genuinely something you read this morning, and you wanted to bring up?’ But it was just like, jarring.”

Nikki Bella’s Take

Nikki Bella confirmed that kind of humor is completely in character for Danielson, now a top star in AEW and husband to her twin sister, Brie Bella. “He loves boner jokes, d*ck jokes, like, all the things,” Nikki chimed in. “The fact that TV [shows] will show penis now, he thinks it’s hilarious. That’s great.”

Rhodes also recalled a surreal backstage encounter he once had with Donald Trump during his early days in WWE.

Rhodes and Danielson share a long history from their WWE days, where they briefly held the tag titles and worked together extensively on the road. Now, with both men at different stages of their careers, the stories from their earlier days continue to entertain.

