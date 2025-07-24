Injury Forces The Gunns Out Of AEW World Tag Title Eliminator Tournament

According to Fightful Select, The Gunns (Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn) were scheduled to compete in the AEW World Tag Team Title Eliminator Tournament, which was announced on Dynamite this week.

However, Colten sustained an injury that has put him out of in-ring action.

While AEW wanted to give Colten the opportunity to recover in time for the tournament, it seems unlikely that he will be able to participate in it.

The Gunns Out

As announced on Dynamite, The Gunns will not be part of the tournament. As of now, the company has not disclosed all the teams that will be competing.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for all the latest wrestling news, rumors, and results from WWE, AEW, NJPW, and more.