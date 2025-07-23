Cody Rhodes Reveals Surreal Backstage Encounter With Donald Trump In WWE

On the latest episode of his podcast What Do You Wanna Talk About?, Cody Rhodes opened up about one of the most bizarre and unexpected moments of his WWE career—a backstage encounter with future U.S. President Donald Trump at WrestleMania 29.

The revelation came as Rhodes and guest Nikki Bella reflected on the infamous last-minute cancellation of their scheduled mixed tag match, which would have seen Cody and Damien Sandow face off against The Bella Twins. Both recalled the immense disappointment of being cut from the show after preparing new gear and building anticipation for their biggest match of the year.

For Rhodes, the emotional toll was overwhelming. “I was so angry. And at that point, I think that’s the first moment where I was like, ‘I’m out.’ It didn’t come ‘til years later, but I thought, ‘No, I’m out,’” Cody said. “So my walk of shame wasn’t far because I went under the stage. I just sat there… trying to control my emotions.”

“I heard, ‘Excuse me, young’un.’ And I look up—and it is the sitting President of the United States, Donald Trump…”

What happened next was something no one could have predicted. “I’m sitting there, not looking ahead, and I felt a kick on my foot. I heard, ‘Excuse me, young’un.’ And I look up—and it is the sitting President of the United States, Donald Trump, with his entire family walking by.”

Rhodes, stunned and still in full gear—including a brand-new robe he’d planned to debut in the now-canceled match—quickly apologized and tried to stay out of the way. “I literally was like, ‘Oh, sorry, excuse me.’ And just turned. This is WrestleMania. Everyone had new gear. And I’m under the stage.”

Trump, who was not yet President at the time but appeared at the show for a Hall of Fame shout-out, had no idea he was stepping over one of the most emotional moments in Rhodes’ career.

Behind the Curtain

Rhodes’ candid story added another wild chapter to his complex journey in WWE and left fans with a glimpse into just how surreal and unpredictable life behind the curtain can be.

