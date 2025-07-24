Brooke Hogan Shares Peace After Final Call With Hulk Hogan Weeks Before His Passing

As the wrestling world continues to mourn the loss of the legendary Hulk Hogan (real name Terry Bollea), new details have emerged regarding the late icon’s complicated relationship with his daughter, Brooke Hogan.

According to TMZ, Brooke and her father had been estranged for several years prior to his passing. Despite the emotional distance, Brooke is reportedly grateful she had one final opportunity to say “I love you” to her father before his untimely death at the age of 71.

Sources close to the family told TMZ that Brooke learned of her father’s passing Thursday morning when her brother, Nick Hogan, texted her husband with the heartbreaking news. The report reveals that their fractured relationship stemmed from a culmination of personal issues over the years and Brooke’s ongoing struggles with how she felt she was treated by her father.

The pair last spoke during a phone call approximately two weeks before Hogan married Sky Daily in September 2023. During that final conversation, Brooke is said to have expressed deep concern for her father’s health, urging him to slow down and enjoy life—an appeal that reportedly wasn’t well-received. Hogan allegedly offered an apology, though he did not clarify what he was apologizing for.

Despite the years of estrangement, sources say Brooke’s intentions always came from a place of love and protection, even when those sentiments went unacknowledged.

The TMZ report further notes that Hulk Hogan never met Brooke’s children, and that her husband had made multiple attempts to mend the father-daughter relationship—especially after Brooke endured a life-threatening childbirth experience. However, according to sources, Hogan responded “coldly” and made it clear he only wanted a relationship on his own terms.

Brooke Hogan at Peace

In spite of the emotional distance, Brooke is reportedly at peace, comforted by the fact that her final words to her father were filled with love. “She feels lucky and grateful she got to say ‘I love you’ during their last conversation,” one source said. “She did everything she could to protect and support him.”

Hulk Hogan passed away Thursday morning after emergency personnel were dispatched to his Clearwater, Florida home in response to a cardiac arrest. He remains one of the most enduring and transformative figures in the history of professional wrestling and global pop culture.

