Cody Rhodes’ Nephews Are Training To Wrestle

On the latest episode of his What Do You Wanna Talk About? podcast, Cody Rhodes revealed that the Rhodes wrestling legacy is continuing with the next generation—his two nephews, Wyatt and Wayne Rhodes, are officially training to become professional wrestlers.

The third-generation stars are the sons of Cody’s sister Kristin and the grandsons of the legendary Dusty Rhodes.

“My nephews are getting in the business…”

According to Cody, the duo has been training under the guidance of Dustin Rhodes at the Rhodes Wrestling Academy in Texas and are now reaching a serious stage in their careers. “My nephews are getting in the business. They’ve been training for a few years with Dustin,” Cody shared. “They’re right at the point where I’m like, ‘Oh, it’s getting serious.’ Both handsome, too. And they have a lot of Dusty… Dusty skipped me, but he got them.”

Known as The New Texas Outlaws, in homage to Dusty’s classic tag team with Dick Murdoch, the brothers made their official debut in March 2024 at an RWA Showcase event and have since competed in several matches. They also made a notable appearance in AEW, wrestling in a dark match before an episode of Collision in August 2024.

While Cody praised the training they’ve received from his brother, he emphasized the importance of gaining outside experience and shared his plans to connect them with TJ Wilson (Tyson Kidd) and Natalya’s “Dungeon 2.0” school. “I told him, ‘You know, you should go to Nattie and TJ’s.’ That’s the best thing, like a Nepo baby can do—get outside your zone… you’re just gonna be so much better for it.”

Rhodes then delivered a touching story about his father Dusty’s time in WWE developmental and the high regard he had for TJ Wilson. While fans often refer to Dusty’s “NXT kids,” Cody revealed that Wilson was always Dusty’s true number one. “A thing people don’t realize is in the ‘Dusty’s Kids’ conversation of all his NXT kids, no one has ever figured out his number one was TJ,” Rhodes said.

He added, “He loved TJ… We handed out all these pocket knives when he passed away, because that was my dad’s way of saying, ‘You’re a friend.’ He’d give you a knife. I feel like we gave TJ, like, 30 knives, like, just every other week, because he was his number one Dusty kid.”

Dusty Rhodes

Cody concluded by explaining the qualities Dusty admired most in Wilson: trust, consistency, and the ability to perform at the highest level regardless of crowd size. “He just thought TJ had everything. He’s like, ‘Oh, it’s great. He can do this, he can do that,’ and he could trust him. He was consistent… whether there’s 13 people or 13,000 people, TJ puts on a main event performance.”

Rhodes also revealed he once considered walking away from wrestling to become a high school coach.

As Wyatt and Wayne look to follow in the family’s footsteps, the future of the Rhodes legacy appears to be in excellent hands.

