Mercedes Moné Addresses Toni Storm Match At AEW All In

At AEW All In: Texas 2025, Toni Storm successfully retained her AEW Women’s World Championship against Mercedes Moné in one of the most highly anticipated matches of the year.

In the latest edition of her Moné Mag, Mercedes shared her thoughts on the bout—and revealed just how personal and meaningful it was to her. “I’d been waiting for this one for a long time—five years, maybe more. Part of the reason I signed with AEW was because I wanted to wrestle Toni Storm,” Mercedes wrote. “She’s become such an incredible character and a true star.”

From the build-up to the entrance, Moné said everything felt “aligned,” describing the moment as something magical even before the opening bell. “The build-up, the energy, the entrance—it was all perfect. Even before the bell rang, I could feel how special it was going to be.”

“I can’t wait to wrestle her again…”

Despite falling short in her championship pursuit, Mercedes had nothing but praise for Storm and the match itself. “Wrestling ‘Timeless’ Toni Storm was everything I hoped it would be—and more. And as I walked back through the curtain, one thought kept repeating in my head: ‘I want to do that again. I can’t wait to wrestle her again.’”

The Rematch

While AEW has not yet announced a rematch, Moné’s comments make it clear that this rivalry is far from over. With their first match now in the books, fans are already buzzing about a potential second encounter between two of the most dynamic women in the business.

