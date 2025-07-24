Bryan Danielson Calls Match Against Kazuchika Okada The Hardest Of His Career

Pro wrestling veteran Bryan Danielson recently spoke with The Sun Sport about various topics, including the most difficult match of his career. He identified his bout against Kazuchika Okada at AEW Forbidden Door 2023 as the hardest match, as he suffered a broken arm, even though he emerged victorious.

Danielson said, “Forbidden Door 2023, I wrestled Kazuchika Okada in the main event of that show and I broke my arm, and we had 10 minutes left to go. Yeah, just gutting it out through.”

“I knew something was wrong…”

He continued, “I knew something was wrong. I obviously didn’t know it was broken. I thought it was broken, and I told the referee, I said, ‘I think my arm’s broken.’ He goes, ‘do you want to keep going?’ I said, ‘yeah,’ and the yeah was more of a yeah, question mark. So yeah, that was probably the one that was the hardest to get through. I think one of the beautiful things about wrestling is that it’s unlike anything else when you’re out there actually wrestling and it hurts. We spend so much of our lives trying to avoid discomfort and I’ve really worked in the last 10 years not to try to avoid discomfort. I found that trying to avoid discomfort has led to many of the mistakes in my life, and so even when I’m wrestling, leaning into this discomfort and acknowledging what it is, and then you have the ability to move through it and make better decisions.”

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)