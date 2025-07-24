MJF: “If You Have An Issue With Becky Lynch, I Have An Issue With You”

AEW star MJF appeared on Busted Open Radio to discuss various topics, including his admiration for Becky Lynch and his dislike for Lyra Valkyria.

MJF said, “I’m a big fan of Becky Lynch. Hate that Lyra (Valkyria) girl. I agree with Becky. [Lyra] stinks.”

“If you have an issue with Becky Lynch, I have an issue with you…”

He added, “I’m a staunch Becky Lynch supporter. If you have an issue with Becky Lynch, I have an issue with you. Not into this Lyra chick. Something is up with her. She’s probably a bad person.”

On if he interacted with Lynch on the set of Happy Gilmore 2:

“Oh yeah. Me and Becky, we go way back. We are good friends.”

