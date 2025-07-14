Becky Lynch Calls Herself Becky Freakin’ Lynch Following WWE Evolution Victory

In the opening match of Sunday night’s WWE Evolution 2 premium live event (PLE), “The Man” Becky Lynch successfully retained her Women’s Intercontinental Title by defeating Lyra Valkyria and Bayley in a triple threat match. After the match, Lynch spoke with the company about various topics, including the nickname “Becky Hogan” that many fans have given her.

Lynch said, “What did you expect? What did you expect? Evolution. I’m the definition of evolution. When I came up here, ten years ago, ain’t nobody thought that I was going to be the defining moment in this business and I am. I am the intercontinental champion. I am the greatest to ever do it. It’s not just me saying it, other people saying it. You call me ‘Becky Hogan.’ Becky Hogan. I ain’t Becky Hogan, I’m Becky Freakin’ Lynch and I’m going to keep doing this until there is somebody better than me, but spoiler, there ain’t gonna be.”

You can check out Lynch’s comments below.