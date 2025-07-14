Triple H Provides Update On Seth Rollins’ Health Status

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque attended the post-Evolution 2 media scrum, where he provided an update on Seth Rollins’ health status.

Triple H said, “I’m sure somebody here will ask about Seth. I’ll just say right now, a little bit inconclusive, it doesn’t look good. But we’re in Birmingham tomorrow. He came here tonight, he was not going to miss his wife’s performance tonight. He is here or was here, he’ll be in Birmingham tomorrow with Dr. Dugas. We’ll get an MRI and hope for the best, see where we can go with that.”

You can check out Triple H’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)