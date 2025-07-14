Official WWE Announcement Regarding Acquisition Of ‘IMPAULSIVE with Logan Paul’

WWE and Fanatics issued the following:

Logan Paul moves “IMPAULSIVE” to new WWE & Fanatics digital content network

July 14, 2025 – WWE and Fanatics today announced that world-renowned entertainer, entrepreneur and professional athlete Logan Paul’s massively popular digital series – “IMPAULSIVE” – will join the growing lineup of WWE and Fanatics digital shows.

With nearly a billion views on YouTube alone, “IMPAULSIVE” has become one of the world’s biggest digital series since launching in November 2018. The show has featured interviews with some of the biggest and most intriguing names in entertainment, sports and culture, including WWE Superstars such as Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns and Rhea Ripley. Other notable guests have included Tom Brady, Kevin Hart, Machine Gun Kelly, MrBeast and more. “IMPAULSIVE” is co-hosted by Mike Majlak, a founder of the digital series alongside Logan Paul, and a USA Today best-selling author and multi-platform content creator with more than 4.4 million followers across YouTube, Instagram and other social platforms.

The show will continue to be available through the IMPAULSIVE YouTube channel and all audio platforms, now with added promotional support from WWE and Fanatics.

In March, WWE announced that Fanatics will partner on producing and distributing all WWE digital shows, strengthening an already successful partnership between the two brands, which includes global e-commerce, trading cards and memorabilia, special event retail and more. With the addition of “IMPAULSIVE”, the expanded partnership includes:

* “What’s Your Story?” – Hosted by WWE icon Steph McMahon

* “Six Feet Under with The Undertaker” – Hosted by WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker

* “What Do You Wanna Talk About?” – Hosted by Cody Rhodes

* “The Raw Recap Show” an instant-reaction podcast following each WWE Premium Live Event – both hosted by Megan Morant and Sam Roberts