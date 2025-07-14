Backstage News On WWE’s Plans For John Cena’s Final Match

According to WRKD Wrestling, current WWE World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER is being lined up as the final opponent for John Cena as the 16-time world champion prepares to step away from WWE.

While an exact date and stipulation have not yet been confirmed, the working plan reportedly involves a major showdown between The Ring General and The Face That Runs the Place. Notably, both men currently hold top championship titles on their respective brands, which could factor into the build-up and stakes of the match.

More details are expected to emerge in the coming weeks.