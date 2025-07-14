Trish Stratus Hints At More Matches In Her 25th Year

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus took part in the post-Evolution 2 media scrum, where she discussed various topics, including her match with Tiffany Stratton.

Stratus said, “Listen, at the end of the day I want to make sure I’ve still got it. I don’t want to give my 60%, I want to give 100% every time. So thank you, I do it for you guys!”

On the evolution of the women’s division:

“I have that thought, like, ‘Is this the last time?’ Like, it could be. And the WWE Universe has been so wonderful for me and so supportive. I just feel so blessed to be able to dip my toes into the waters of the current landscape, like how lucky I am… it’s never lost on me how lucky I am to know that we built — the girls, me, Ivory, Jackie, the girls you saw in the audience. Lita of course, Mickie, we built the foundation that they built a skyscraper on. So now that I get to come back and kind of dip into that skyscraper… I just feel blessed.

On being able to compete at the level she needs to:

“I always have the worry in my mind, ‘I gotta make sure I can hang with these girls.’ I look at the girls, and I’m [stammers], that’s what I do. And then I’m like, ‘okay.’ And I want to knock down the preconceived notions that maybe there’s no expiration date until you say it is. It’s not over until you say it’s over. Unless you say Tiffy Time’s over, and then it’s over.”

On if fans will see her again:

“It’s my 25th year, let’s make it a good one.”

