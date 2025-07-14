Producers For WWE Evolution 2 Revealed

Fightful Select revealed the producers for WWE Evolution, which was headlined by IYO SKY defending the WWE Women’s World Title against “The Eradicator” Rhea Ripley and new Women’s World Champion Naomi.

Below is the list of producers:

* Petey Williams produced the WWE Women’s Championship Match between WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton vs. WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus.

* Johnnie Moss produced the WWE NXT Women’s Championship Match between Fatal Influence’s WWE NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne vs. “The Juggernaut” Jordynne Grace.

* Kenny Dykstra produced the No Holds Barred Match between new Women’s World Champion Naomi vs. 2025 Queen of the Ring Jade Cargill.

* No producers were revealed for the other matches.