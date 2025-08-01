Report: WWE Speed Possibly Discontinued

The future of WWE Speed, the short-form brand created for X (formerly Twitter), appears to be in jeopardy. According to a new report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE has not taped new episodes in weeks, and the brand’s championships have seemingly been left in the dust.

In the latest newsletter, Dave Meltzer wrote, “It appears WWE Speed is gone. They haven’t been taping new episodes and the titles have been forgotten.”

Meltzer speculated that WWE’s broadcast deal with X may have expired, though no official word has been given on whether it will be renewed or scrapped altogether.

Perhaps more telling was the reaction Meltzer received when asking about the status of the show. “Nobody had an answer, basically giving the impression it was so insignificant that nobody has talked about it.”

WWE has not issued any statement confirming the end of the brand or its championships, leading many to believe the project may have been silently shelved.

WWE Speed featured five-minute time-limit matches and debuted with some initial buzz, but momentum quickly cooled. If the brand is officially dropped, it would mark the unceremonious end of both the weekly content and the Speed Championship, which had only seen two titleholders before going dormant.