Backstage News On Corey Graves Returning To WWE RAW Commentary

Corey Graves has officially returned to the Monday Night Raw commentary booth, replacing Pat McAfee, who is currently on hiatus from WWE due to burnout. Graves is now back alongside longtime broadcast partner Michael Cole as the company heads into SummerSlam weekend.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, WWE higher-ups have long recognized Graves’ versatility on commentary, with one official calling it a “gift and a curse.” While his ability to seamlessly slot in on any WWE brand is praised, it’s also led to frustrations—especially earlier this year when Graves was moved to NXT commentary.

One WWE source reportedly sympathized with Graves’ situation, saying the company knew they could rely on him to stabilize any broadcast team.

The report also stated that WWE officials were anticipating McAfee’s departure for his college football commitments around August or September, meaning the switch to Graves was planned internally. Despite McAfee’s exit, sources confirm that the relationship between him and WWE remains strong and positive, and he’s welcome back whenever his schedule allows.

With Graves back on Raw, the commentary team for this weekend’s two-night SummerSlam premium live event is now locked in. Fans can expect the veteran duo of Graves and Cole to call the action with their usual chemistry and energy.