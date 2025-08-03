Backstage News On WWE SummerSlam Night 2 Main Event Being Kept Under Wraps

With the Undisputed WWE Championship set to be defended in tonight’s highly anticipated main event between Cody Rhodes (c) and John Cena, a new report indicates that WWE is going to great lengths to keep the finish—and any potential surprises—a tightly guarded secret.

According to Fightful Select, the outcome and creative direction of tonight’s SummerSlam Night 2 headliner have been withheld from several WWE writers and producers, with insiders calling the decision intentional.

The report specifically states that details about the finish are being “kept very close to the vest,” with only a small circle of top decision-makers aware of what’s going to happen. Notably, as of Sunday afternoon, no confirmed plans were in place regarding a potential The Rock appearance—though WWE has improved significantly at keeping major surprises under wraps.

This last-minute veil of secrecy follows an already chaotic and unpredictable road to the showdown between Rhodes and Cena.

On Friday’s SmackDown, John Cena shocked fans by suddenly turning babyface after spending five months as a full-fledged heel. This surprise twist added further intrigue to tonight’s match and was the first on-air acknowledgment of the long absences of The Rock and Travis Scott, who had helped orchestrate Cena’s heel turn back at Elimination Chamber.

Tonight’s final night of SummerSlam promises fireworks, with a stacked lineup of championship bouts and stipulation matches leading to what could be a historic main event moment.

The full card for Night Two includes:

Undisputed WWE Championship Street Fight: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. John Cena

Women’s World Championship Triple Threat: Naomi (c) vs. Rhea Ripley vs. IYO SKY

Intercontinental Championship: Dominik Mysterio (c) vs. AJ Styles

United States Championship Steel Cage Match: Solo Sikoa (c) vs. Jacob Fatu

Women’s Intercontinental Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Lyra Valkyria

WWE Tag Team Championship TLC Match: The Wyatt Sicks (c) vs. The Street Profits vs. DIY vs. Motor City Machine Guns vs. Andrade & Rey Fenix vs. Fraxiom

With the main event clouded in mystery and the possibility of a massive return or shocking finish, SummerSlam Night 2 could close the summer’s biggest show with a must-see moment.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for live coverage, breaking news, and exclusive post-show analysis from MetLife Stadium!