Roman Reigns Taking Another Hiatus Following WWE SummerSlam Victory

After securing a tag team victory on Night 1 of WWE SummerSlam 2025, Roman Reigns is once again stepping away from WWE programming — this time to further pursue his rapidly growing Hollywood career.

At SummerSlam Night One, Reigns reunited with his cousin Jey Uso to defeat the powerhouse duo of Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. Reigns scored the pinfall after hitting a Spear on Reed, giving the Bloodline a key win on a chaotic night.

The match now appears to have served as a temporary sendoff for “The Tribal Chief.”

Reigns will be traveling to Australia in the coming days to begin filming for the highly anticipated live-action “Street Fighter” movie. Reigns has officially been cast in the role of the legendary villain Akuma, a major milestone in his acting career.

Filming is expected to span several months, aligning with WWE’s reported plans to keep Reigns off television until at least November.

While WWE has not made an official announcement about Reigns’ absence, the former Undisputed Champion is already being advertised for the Survivor Series premium live event on Saturday, November 22, 2025. That would mark his return to action after approximately three and a half months away.

This hiatus follows the model that Reigns, much like John Cena and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson before him, has adopted in recent years: a limited appearance schedule focused on marquee moments and high-profile matches. WWE continues to present Reigns as a “special attraction,” keeping his presence rare but impactful.

With roles in Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw and now Street Fighter, Roman Reigns is positioning himself as the next WWE Superstar to make a successful crossover into mainstream cinema.

Stay with PWMania.com for more updates on Roman Reigns’ return, Survivor Series build-up, and full post-SummerSlam fallout.