Final Betting Odds For WWE SummerSlam 2025 Predict Major Title Shake-Ups

The final betting odds for this weekend’s two-night WWE SummerSlam 2025 premium live event have been released, and the numbers point toward a major night of upsets and championship changes across both brands.

According to BetOnline.ag, six of the nine title matches are expected to result in new champions being crowned at MetLife Stadium.

New Champions Expected

In what could be a historic pair of main events, the oddsmakers are predicting Cody Rhodes and CM Punk to leave SummerSlam with the top prizes on their respective brands.

Cody Rhodes (-275) is the favorite to defeat John Cena (+185) and reclaim the Undisputed WWE Championship in their highly anticipated rematch.

CM Punk (-180) is favored to end GUNTHER’s (+140) dominant reign and capture the World Heavyweight Championship on Night One.

Other Predicted Title Changes

Multiple other challengers are projected to win gold over the weekend:

Jade Cargill (-200) is favored to win the WWE Women’s Championship from Tiffany Stratton (+150).

Alexa Bliss & Charlotte Flair (-500) are massive favorites to defeat The Judgment Day (+300) for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles.

Lyra Valkyria (-140) is slightly favored to win the Women’s Intercontinental Title from Becky Lynch (+100).

Jacob Fatu (-140) has become the favorite to dethrone Solo Sikoa (+100) and win the United States Championship.

Favorites To Retain Their Titles

Despite the predicted shake-ups, a few champions are still favored to walk out with their belts:

Naomi (-3000) is the biggest favorite of the weekend to retain her Women’s World Championship in the Triple Threat Match.

Dominik Mysterio (-350) is expected to successfully defend his Intercontinental Championship against AJ Styles (+225).

In the stacked six-pack TLC match for the WWE Tag Team Titles, Andrade & Rey Fenix (+130) are narrow favorites, suggesting a title change is expected.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for live coverage, match results, and fallout from WWE SummerSlam 2025!