Report: GUNTHER Dealing With Injury Ahead Of SummerSlam Title Defense

Just 24 hours before his highly anticipated World Heavyweight Championship match at SummerSlam Night One, a new report suggests that reigning champion GUNTHER may be entering the bout with an undisclosed injury.

According to Dave Meltzer in Friday’s edition of the Wrestling Observer Daily Update, GUNTHER is currently battling a “nose issue” that could lead to him taking time off after SummerSlam.

“GUNTHER [has] a nose issue that may require him to take some time off,” Meltzer wrote.

Details surrounding the severity of the issue or how it occurred remain scarce. The Imperium leader has not shown any visible signs of injury in recent WWE appearances, leading to speculation that the problem may have been kept quiet behind the scenes.

Despite the potential health concern, WWE is moving forward with the World Heavyweight Championship main event between GUNTHER and CM Punk, which will headline Night One of the two-night premium live event from MetLife Stadium.

The match is set to be the first-ever televised singles clash between the two Raw titans. Punk, seeking his first world title since returning to WWE in 2023, could find himself facing a slightly compromised champion, adding a dramatic wrinkle to an already high-stakes encounter.

Whether the reported issue plays a role in the match’s outcome remains to be seen, but GUNTHER’s injury could have major implications for both SummerSlam and the future of WWE’s top title on Monday Night Raw.

Stay with PWMania.com for more updates on GUNTHER’s condition, live SummerSlam coverage, and all breaking WWE news.