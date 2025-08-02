Triple H Comments On Donald Trump Following White House Visit

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque made headlines this week with a high-profile appearance at the White House.

The Game was in attendance on Thursday as President Donald Trump signed an executive order expanding the Presidential Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition.

Speaking to The Sports Agents (watch below) following the event, Triple H offered respectful remarks about President Trump, reflecting on their past interactions and Trump’s place in WWE history. “As you move through life, you continue to learn. And I think that, over time, everybody learns,” said Levesque. “He is one of the most intuitive people I’ve met. When he has a plan and knows it’s correct, he sticks to it. And many times, over time, that’s proven to be true. But I also think he admits when he’s wrong.”

Triple H also acknowledged Trump’s status as a WWE Hall of Famer, referencing their longtime connection through past WrestleMania appearances and backstage collaborations. “My world is not a political world. My world is a world of entertainment,” Triple H stated. “I’ve always enjoyed my interactions with him when he’s been here. He’s in our Hall of Fame, and my hat’s off to him.”

Closing the conversation, Levesque touched on the challenges of leadership—whether in sports entertainment or politics—offering gratitude for those who take on public responsibilities. “People often ask me about the stresses, criticisms, and negativity that come with leading WWE and overseeing creative. I can only imagine what it’s like to be a world leader in this day and age. So, my hat’s off to anyone in that arena — whether it’s the Mayor of London, the President of the United States, or anyone in between. God bless them and the job they do.”

