WWE SummerSlam 2025: How To Watch, Full Match Card, Start Time

WWE SummerSlam 2025 comes to you live from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, for the first-ever two-night edition of WWE’s biggest event of the summer.

With nine championships on the line and personal rivalries at a boiling point, the weekend promises unforgettable moments, celebrity chaos, and career-defining showdowns.

How To Watch WWE SummerSlam 2025

Dates: Saturday, August 2 & Sunday, August 3, 2025

Start Time: Main card begins at 6:00 PM ET / 3:00 PM PT each night

Streaming (U.S.): Peacock

Streaming (International): Netflix

In Theaters: Live in select Regal Cinemas via Fandango partnership

Night 1: Saturday, August 2, 2025

World Heavyweight Championship

GUNTHER (c) vs. CM Punk

After winning a grueling gauntlet match on the July 14 Raw, CM Punk punched his ticket to SummerSlam. He now faces the dominant champion GUNTHER, who may be nursing a “nose issue” heading into this colossal first-time clash.

Roman Reigns & Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed (with Paul Heyman)

The fallout from Paul Heyman’s shocking betrayal continues. Roman Reigns returns alongside his Bloodline cousin Jey Uso to settle the score against Heyman’s new monsters.

WWE Women’s Championship

Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Jade Cargill

After winning the Queen of the Ring tournament, Jade Cargill invoked her SummerSlam title shot. The confident Tiffany Stratton now faces her biggest threat yet on the biggest stage.

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship

The Judgment Day (Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez) (c) vs. Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss

Flair and Bliss never got pinned in the Evolution fatal four-way and demanded a direct shot. Will their alliance pay off or implode under pressure?

Randy Orton & Jelly Roll vs. Drew McIntyre & Logan Paul

Music meets mayhem as country star Jelly Roll teams with Orton to battle the arrogant duo of Paul and McIntyre, following weeks of celebrity clashes and post-match attacks.

Sami Zayn vs. Karrion Kross (w/ Scarlett) – “Loser Admits” Stipulation

Kross has tormented Zayn for months. Now it’s personal. If Kross wins, Zayn must admit “Kross was right.” But if Zayn wins, Kross must publicly admit “I was wrong.”

Night 2: Sunday, August 3, 2025

Undisputed WWE Championship – Street Fight

John Cena (c) vs. Cody Rhodes

In what could be Cena’s final SummerSlam match, he defends against King of the Ring winner Cody Rhodes in a no-rules Street Fight rematch from WrestleMania 41.

Women’s World Championship – Triple Threat Match

Naomi (c) vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Iyo Sky

Naomi cashed in at Evolution to win the title, and now both Sky and Ripley get their shot in this explosive Raw-exclusive title bout.

United States Championship – Steel Cage Match

Solo Sikoa (c) vs. Jacob Fatu

This blood feud between Anoa’i family members reaches its climax inside a steel cage — no interference, no escape, only one survivor.

WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship – No DQ, No Countout, Last Chance Match

Becky Lynch (c) vs. Lyra Valkyria

If Valkyria loses, she can no longer challenge while Lynch is champion. The Irish duo agreed to a no-rules showdown to end the feud once and for all.

WWE Intercontinental Championship

“Dirty” Dominik Mysterio (c) vs. AJ Styles

After weeks of ducking Styles, Dom was forced to defend or forfeit. Following a cheap sneak attack, the match is now official and promises high drama.

WWE Tag Team Championship – Six-Pack TLC Match

The Wyatt Sicks (Dexter Lumis & Joe Gacy) (c) vs. Andrade & Rey Fenix vs. #DIY vs. Fraxiom vs. Motor City Machine Guns vs. The Street Profits

A chaotic tag division boils over in a TLC war for the ages. Can The Wyatt Sicks survive the carnage — or will the gold shift to one of five top-tier challengers?

