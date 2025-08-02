Stephanie McMahon Reveals Emotional Toll Of Triple H’s Cardiac Event

In a rare and deeply personal appearance on the “What’s Your Story?” podcast (watch below), WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon sat down with John Cena for a moving discussion about life, family, and perspective, opening up about the emotional toll and transformative impact of her husband Triple H’s 2021 cardiac event.

Stephanie recalled the harrowing experience of nearly losing Paul “Triple H” Levesque and the emotional shift it triggered in her life. “I almost lost Paul, my husband,” Stephanie shared. “And what’s weird — and I haven’t talked about it — is I always had a feeling that I was going to lose him early. I just had that feeling. But after we got through everything… that feeling went away.”

She described it as a pivotal moment that changed a deep-seated pattern in her life, calling the experience “a gift.”

The emotional fallout from Triple H’s health scare led Stephanie to reassess her priorities, resulting in her first leave of absence from WWE. “That’s when I took that first leave of absence,” she explained. “It didn’t last very long, but I knew what mattered — and I know what matters now.”

She emphasized her devotion to her family and children, stating that giving back to them after a lifetime dedicated to the wrestling business was her top priority.

Reflecting on the simple joys of life, Stephanie shared a touching anecdote about the power of kindness. “My favorite thing in the world is smiling at a little kid walking by — and they smile back. That’s like the greatest feeling… It’s not about the material stuff — it’s about the stuff that matters most.”

She ended her message with a powerful takeaway: “I believe that love is what life is all about. And if you can help somebody in any way… I think that’s what it’s all about. It’s about giving back.”

