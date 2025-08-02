John Cena Turns Babyface During Face-Off With Cody Rhodes

On the final episode of WWE SmackDown before SummerSlam, Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena and Cody Rhodes stood face-to-face one last time in a powerful and unexpected confrontation.

In a stunning moment, Cena thanked Rhodes for forcing him into their brutal Street Fight, admitted to his recent heel turn being a mistake, and declared that the “real John Cena” had officially returned.

Opening the segment to his signature mixed reaction from the New York-area crowd, Cena was quickly interrupted by “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes. Rather than engage in a heated verbal exchange, Cena offered a surprising message of appreciation. “You forced me into a dangerous match when I was exhausted… and all I have to say is—thank you.”

Cena explained that Rhodes’ challenge was the kick he needed to wake up and face what he had become.

Cena then turned his attention to his controversial actions in recent months, which included questionable alliances with The Rock and Travis Scott. “For 25 years, I built a legacy of respect, hustle, and hard work. And five months ago, I flushed it all down the toilet for shock TV.”

He revealed that his decision was fueled by the fear of irrelevance, and said that the people he aligned with “left him alone the moment things got hard.”

Calling August 1st a turning point, Cena credited Cody for reminding him of who he truly is. “I was so worried about how people saw me tomorrow… I forgot who I was today.” He continued, “August 1st, 2025, was the day that John Cena truly came back to WWE.”

With conviction, Cena promised to bring everything he’s got to the Street Fight and told the fans, “The Champ is here!”

In a final moment of mutual admiration, Rhodes called for two beers, handed one to Cena, and toasted him with the words: “Welcome back.”

The two clinked cans and drank together in the center of the ring—a moment of respect before what promises to be a war at SummerSlam.

John Cena defends the Undisputed WWE Championship against Cody Rhodes in a Street Fight at SummerSlam.