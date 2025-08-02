WWE: Unreal Director Hopes For Second Season Of The Show

WWE: Unreal director Chris Weaver spoke with Fightful’s Joel Pearl and Jeremy Lambert about various topics, including his hopes for another season of the show.

Weaver said, “We, me, NFL Films, we hope to keep going. Netflix does a really good job of evaluating reaction and feedback. They see that quickly and determine how they way to pursue. My hope is it’ll keep going.”

He continued, “I hope it goes for a long time. It’s been a great change of pace for me. I love doing football, but this has been an absolute blast.”

Weaver added, “I hope it keeps going and I hope there’s more for the wrestling world to tune into and talk about.”

You can check out Weaver’s comments in the video below.