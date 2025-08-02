John Cena Appears At WWE Tryouts, Shares No-Nonsense Advice To Aspiring Stars

WWE recently conducted its latest round of tryouts at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, in anticipation of this weekend’s SummerSlam Premium Live Event (PLE).

The company shared a video from the tryouts, which featured Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena making an appearance and offering valuable advice to the aspiring talents in attendance.

Cena said, “You can be reliable, you can be coachable, and you can be f***ing interested. Those three things, they better your existence here. You might not be on the WrestleMania poster, but you sure as hell have bettered your odds of being part of the event.”

He continued, “If you are uninterested, uncoachable, and unreliable, this is the first and last time we talk. I want to wish you the best in the rest of your tryout, your journey doesn’t have to end here.”

Cena added, “The great thing about our business is there’s many ways to get to the top.”

You can check out Cena’s comments below.

Undisputed WWE Champion @JohnCena gives advice to a group of WWE hopefuls at the #SummerSlam weekend tryouts. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/I2aJ6lszHt — WWE (@WWE) August 1, 2025

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)