Updated Ticket Sales For This Weekend’s WWE SummerSlam 2025

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE has sold 47,468 tickets for night one of SummerSlam 2025, while night two has sold 50,387 tickets.

The report also noted that ticket prices on the secondary market for SummerSlam night one range from $188 to $1,946, and from $191 to $1,946 for night two.

Additionally, it was revealed that each night currently has about 1,000 unsold tickets.

WWE SummerSlam 2025 is scheduled to take place on Saturday, August 2nd, and Sunday, August 3rd, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.