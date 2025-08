WWE star Alexa Bliss spoke with Kate Elizabeth from Fightful about various topics, including her playlist for getting psyched up.

Bliss said, “Anything 2000s. I love My Chemical Romance, I love Bowling For Soup. Good Charlotte, N*Sync, Backstreet Boys, [her husband] Ryan [Cabrera]’s music.”

She added, “That’s my vibe, that’s my jam. Britney (Spears), Christina (Aguilera). That’s my thing.”

You can check out Bliss’ comments in the video below.