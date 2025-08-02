Video: Kylie Rae Becomes Inaugural WWE ID Women’s Champion At Showcase Event

GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) held its WWE ID Showcase event on Friday, August 1, 2025. Click here for complete results.

Kylie Rae emerged as the inaugural WWE ID Women’s Champion. She won the title by defeating The Vanity Project’s Zayda Steel and Zara Zakher in a Triple Threat Match that served as the finals of the tournament.

Rae, a regular competitor on WWE EVOLVE, secured her victory by making Steel submit to a crossface hold.

The championship title is open to being defended against all independent talent. If a wrestler who is not affiliated with WWE ID wins the title, they will be offered a WWE ID contract.