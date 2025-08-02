GCW Presents WWE ID Showcase Results – August 1, 2025

The following results are from Friday’s GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) Presents WWE ID Showcase event at the Williams Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey, courtesy of Fightful.com:
– Ice Williams defeated Bobby Orlando.
– The Vanity Project (Brad Baylor, Bryce Donovan and Ricky Smokes) defeated Marcus Mathers and YDNP (Alec Price and Jordan Oliver).
– WWE Hall of Famer Sean Waltman made his way out and said he would be presenting the WWE ID Titles to the winners.
– WWE EVOLVE Champion Jackson Drake defeated Alec Price.
– It’s GAL defeated Aaron Roberts.
– Timothy Thatcher defeated Aaron Rourke.
– Kylie Rae defeated Zayda Steel and Zara Zakher in a Triple Threat Match to become the first-ever WWE ID Women’s Champion.
– Cappuccino Jones defeated Jack Cartwheel to become the first-ever WWE ID Men’s Champion.