GCW Presents WWE ID Showcase Results – August 1, 2025

The following results are from Friday’s GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) Presents WWE ID Showcase event at the Williams Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey, courtesy of Fightful.com:

– Ice Williams defeated Bobby Orlando.

– The Vanity Project (Brad Baylor, Bryce Donovan and Ricky Smokes) defeated Marcus Mathers and YDNP (Alec Price and Jordan Oliver).

– WWE Hall of Famer Sean Waltman made his way out and said he would be presenting the WWE ID Titles to the winners.

– WWE EVOLVE Champion Jackson Drake defeated Alec Price.

– It’s GAL defeated Aaron Roberts.

– Timothy Thatcher defeated Aaron Rourke.

– Kylie Rae defeated Zayda Steel and Zara Zakher in a Triple Threat Match to become the first-ever WWE ID Women’s Champion.

– Cappuccino Jones defeated Jack Cartwheel to become the first-ever WWE ID Men’s Champion.