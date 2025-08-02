Prop Betting Odds Revealed For WWE SummerSlam 2025

WWE is set to host its SummerSlam 2025 premium live event (PLE) tonight, August 2, and on Sunday, August 3, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
Several prop bets have been revealed for this weekend’s PLE. These include whether Seth Rollins will cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase, if The Rock will make an appearance, the outcome of the match between Cody Rhodes and John Cena, and how that match will be decided, among others.
You can check out the betting odds below, courtesy of BetOnline:
Will Cody Rhodes turn heel?
Yes: -120
No: -120
Total number of spears that will be made in the match between Reigns, Uso, Breakker and Reed
Over 5.5 Spears: -150
Under 5.5 Spears: +110
Undisputed WWE Championship Match: First Finishing Move Performed
John Cena’s – Attitude Adjustment: -150
Cody Rhodes – Cody Cutter: +110
Total number of Tsunami’s Bronson Reed will hit in their match
Under 2.5 Tsunami’s: -150
Over 2.5 Tsunami’s: +110
Will Jelly Roll hit an RKO?
Yes: -500
No: +300
Will Jelly Roll pin Logan Paul to win the match?
Yes: -400
No: +250
Does Bayley make an appearance in the Lyra Valkyria/Becky Lynch match?
Yes: -200
No: +150
Undisputed WWE Championship Match: Method of Victory
Pinfall: -300
Submission: +250
Any Other Method (DQ or Countout): +350
Does Seth Rollins cash-in his MITB briefcase?
No: -400
Yes: +250
Who takes the pin in the Women’s World Championship Match?
IYO Sky: -200
Rhea Ripley: +250
Naomi: +500
Does The Rock Make an Appearance on Sunday night?
No: -500
Yes: +300