Prop Betting Odds Revealed For WWE SummerSlam 2025

By
James Hetfield
-
Poster for John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes at WWE SummerSlam 2025
Poster for John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes at WWE SummerSlam 2025

WWE is set to host its SummerSlam 2025 premium live event (PLE) tonight, August 2, and on Sunday, August 3, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Several prop bets have been revealed for this weekend’s PLE. These include whether Seth Rollins will cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase, if The Rock will make an appearance, the outcome of the match between Cody Rhodes and John Cena, and how that match will be decided, among others.

You can check out the betting odds below, courtesy of BetOnline:

Will Cody Rhodes turn heel?
Yes: -120
No: -120

Total number of spears that will be made in the match between Reigns, Uso, Breakker and Reed
Over 5.5 Spears: -150
Under 5.5 Spears: +110

Undisputed WWE Championship Match: First Finishing Move Performed
John Cena’s – Attitude Adjustment: -150
Cody Rhodes – Cody Cutter: +110

Total number of Tsunami’s Bronson Reed will hit in their match
Under 2.5 Tsunami’s: -150
Over 2.5 Tsunami’s: +110

Will Jelly Roll hit an RKO?
Yes: -500
No: +300

Will Jelly Roll pin Logan Paul to win the match?
Yes: -400
No: +250

Does Bayley make an appearance in the Lyra Valkyria/Becky Lynch match?
Yes: -200
No: +150

Undisputed WWE Championship Match: Method of Victory
Pinfall: -300
Submission: +250
Any Other Method (DQ or Countout): +350

Does Seth Rollins cash-in his MITB briefcase?
No: -400
Yes: +250

Who takes the pin in the Women’s World Championship Match?
IYO Sky: -200
Rhea Ripley: +250
Naomi: +500

Does The Rock Make an Appearance on Sunday night?
No: -500
Yes: +300

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR