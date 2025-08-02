Prop Betting Odds Revealed For WWE SummerSlam 2025

WWE is set to host its SummerSlam 2025 premium live event (PLE) tonight, August 2, and on Sunday, August 3, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Several prop bets have been revealed for this weekend’s PLE. These include whether Seth Rollins will cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase, if The Rock will make an appearance, the outcome of the match between Cody Rhodes and John Cena, and how that match will be decided, among others.

You can check out the betting odds below, courtesy of BetOnline:

Will Cody Rhodes turn heel?

Yes: -120

No: -120

Total number of spears that will be made in the match between Reigns, Uso, Breakker and Reed

Over 5.5 Spears: -150

Under 5.5 Spears: +110

Undisputed WWE Championship Match: First Finishing Move Performed

John Cena’s – Attitude Adjustment: -150

Cody Rhodes – Cody Cutter: +110

Total number of Tsunami’s Bronson Reed will hit in their match

Under 2.5 Tsunami’s: -150

Over 2.5 Tsunami’s: +110

Will Jelly Roll hit an RKO?

Yes: -500

No: +300

Will Jelly Roll pin Logan Paul to win the match?

Yes: -400

No: +250

Does Bayley make an appearance in the Lyra Valkyria/Becky Lynch match?

Yes: -200

No: +150

Undisputed WWE Championship Match: Method of Victory

Pinfall: -300

Submission: +250

Any Other Method (DQ or Countout): +350

Does Seth Rollins cash-in his MITB briefcase?

No: -400

Yes: +250

Who takes the pin in the Women’s World Championship Match?

IYO Sky: -200

Rhea Ripley: +250

Naomi: +500

Does The Rock Make an Appearance on Sunday night?

No: -500

Yes: +300