AJ Styles Hints That This Could Be His Last WWE SummerSlam

WWE star AJ Styles participated in Friday’s SummerSlam Kickoff event, where he talked about several topics, including his upcoming title match against the reigning Intercontinental Champion, “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio.

Styles emphasized that he plans to give it his all and make this a memorable match, as it could be the last time he competes at a SummerSlam Premium Live Event (PLE).

Styles said, “If I’m being honest with you guys. This might be my last SummerSlam. So, I plan on tearing the house down one last time at SummerSlam for you guys.”

Styles will challenge Mysterio for the Intercontinental Championship on night two of SummerSlam this Sunday.

You can check out Styles’ comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)