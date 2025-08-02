Psycho Clown & Mr. Iguana Make WWE Debuts, AAA Tag Team Titles Defended On SmackDown

The August 1, 2025 episode of Friday Night SmackDown featured a groundbreaking moment in the ongoing WWE-AAA partnership, as Psycho Clown and Mr. Iguana made their official WWE debuts in a high-stakes tag team match.

The segment began with Santos Escobar and Los Garza (Angel & Berto) in the ring, proudly holding the AAA World Tag Team Championships. Escobar issued an open challenge for the titles—prompting the crowd to erupt when Psycho Clown and Mr. Iguana made their surprise entrance to answer the call.

The match kicked off with Psycho Clown showcasing his athleticism, landing a hurricanrana followed by a springboard crossbody on Angel. Mr. Iguana tagged in soon after, lighting up the crowd with his signature helicopter spin on Berto and a pop-inducing “Iguanarana.”

The tide turned when Los Garza caught Iguana mid-dive and launched him into Psycho Clown outside the ring, shifting the momentum.

Back in the ring, Los Garza delivered a super MTY from the top rope on Iguana for a near fall. Ultimately, the brothers hit their MTY finisher on Psycho Clown to score the victory and retain the AAA World Tag Team Championships.

This marked the first time the AAA World Tag Team Titles have been defended on WWE television, symbolizing a new era of collaboration between the two promotions. Mr. Iguana’s appearance comes on the heels of his standout showing at the WWE x AAA Worlds Collide event, where speculation began about his WWE future.

Los Garza now head into SummerSlam weekend with momentum, while Psycho Clown and Iguana have officially made their mark on WWE soil.