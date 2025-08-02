Triple H Addresses WWE Fallout From Vince McMahon Lawsuit

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque spoke with The Sports Agents about various topics, including the repercussions in the company following the allegations against former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon.

Triple H said, “Sure, sure. All we can do is move forward for us as a company, all we can do is move forward. Allegations are allegations. It’s a complicated relationship for anybody in life. Nobody is perfect. Accusations are made, and that’s a whole legal thing that is totally separate and aside from what we do.”

He continued, “My job is to put on the best creative product that WWE can do. Luckily and happily, it’s been successful and working wonderfully. Business is in an incredible place right now and continuing to grow, especially with our partners at Netflix, NBC, CW and everyone in-between.”

Triple H added, “It’s a wonderful time in our business and fans are enjoying it. We’re headed in a good direction.”

McMahon was forced out of WWE and TKO after being sued alongside the company and John Laurinaitis by Janel Grant in January of last year over allegations of sexual abuse, sexual assault, and sex trafficking. Triple H took over all creative duties following McMahon’s exit.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)