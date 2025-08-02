The Miz Believes Logan Paul Has Star Power Like Roman Reigns And AJ Styles

WWE veteran The Miz recently appeared on The Rich Eisen Show, where he discussed various topics.

He expressed his belief that Logan Paul has only begun to showcase his true talent and predicted that Paul will become the next big star in the company.

Miz said, “Who I still believe hasn’t touched the surface of how talented he truly is. Nobody understands — You can look at Unreal and you can watch the documentary, you can see the insights, but when you get in a WWE ring, I can feel a person and I’ve been there long though, I know who’s going to be a star and who is going to be the next big thing.”

He continued, “I felt it with AJ, I felt it with Roman Reigns, and I feel it with Logan Paul. I think he hasn’t scratched the surface of his talent. This is going to be a match to watch.”

