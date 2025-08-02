Bron Breakker On His Push Being Bumped Up Following Seth Rollins’ Injury

WWE star Bron Breakker recently spoke with Josh Martinez from Z100 about various topics.

He mentioned that he believes there has always been a plan for him to be in his current position, but that plan was accelerated due to the injury Seth Rollins sustained at Saturday Night’s Main Event.

Breakker said, “I think me being in this role was always a plan, or always the vision for everything.”

He added, “It’s just happened a bit sooner than we all anticipated, just because of Seth being gone. So, here we go.”

You can check out Breakker’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)