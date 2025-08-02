WWE SummerSlam Preview For Tonight (8/2/2025): East Rutherford, N.J.

WWE SummerSlam 2025 kicks off tonight.

Night one of the first-ever two-night WWE SummerSlam premium live event goes down tonight at 3/2c with the Countdown pre-show leading into the main show at 6/5c. from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Scheduled for the show this evening:

* Gunther (c) vs. CM Punk (WWE World Heavyweight Title)

* Sami Zayn vs. Karrion Kross (‘Kross Was Right’ / ‘I Was Wrong’ Match)

* Roman Reigns & ‘Main Event’ Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed

* Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez (c) vs. Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss (WWE Women’s Tag-Team Titles)

* Randy Orton & Jelly Roll vs. Drew McIntyre & Logan Paul

* Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Jade Cargill

Join us here this evening for live WWE SummerSlam 2025 results.