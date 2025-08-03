Jade Cargill Reveals Fan Wanted To Be Spit On & Stomped During Photo Op

WWE Superstar Jade Cargill recently sat down with New Rory & Mal and opened up about some of the more bizarre interactions she’s had with fans at professional wrestling meet and greets, including one encounter that left her deeply uncomfortable.

Cargill, known for her confidence and dominance in the ring, discussed how her “step on me” catchphrase and persona led to some awkward and inappropriate requests from fans.

“I think when I was doing the whole ‘step on me’ thing, there were a lot of men who legit wanted me to punch them and step on them. One guy even wanted me to spit on him. It was the weirdest thing. I felt so uncomfortable,” Cargill said.

She explained that the gimmick originally started lightheartedly when a female fan asked her to choke her for a photo, something Jade obliged in-character. But things took a strange turn when some fans took the roleplay too far. “There were signs and things like that, and I had the ‘baddie section.’ But this one guy wanted me to spit on him, degrade him, stomp on him… and I had heels on!” she recalled. “He was like, ‘Spit. Spit on me.’ I was like, ‘Please get him out.’”

The interaction clearly crossed a line for Cargill, who admitted she needed time to recover from the unsettling experience. “I had to take a minute afterward because it gave me such a weird feeling and vibe. Even when he got up, he was grabbing onto my leg to climb up. It was odd.”

Jade’s story highlights the sometimes blurry line between kayfabe and reality when fans interact with their favorite performers — and serves as a reminder that mutual respect must always be part of the fan-wrestler relationship.