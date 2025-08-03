WWE SummerSlam Results – August 3, 2025

Night two of WWE SummerSlam 2025 takes place this evening, live from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Things are scheduled to get started at 3/2c with the “Countdown to WWE SummerSlam” pre-show, which runs three hours into the main show, which kicks off at 6/5c.

On tap for SummerSlam Sunday is John Cena (c) vs. Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Title, Becky Lynch (c) vs. Lyra Valkyria for the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Title, Naomi (c) vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Iyo Sky for the WWE Women’s World Title, Solo Sikoa (c) vs. Jacob Fatu in a Steel Cage match for the WWE U.S. Title, Dominik Mysterio (c) vs. AJ Styles for the WWE Intercontinental Title, as well as The Wyatt Sicks (c) vs. Andrade & Rey Fenix vs. Motor City Machine Guns vs. FrAxiom vs. #DIY vs. The Street Profits in a TLC match for the WWE Tag-Team Titles.

Featured below are complete WWE SummerSlam results from Sunday, August 3, 2025. The report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 3pm EST. – 11pm EST. on Peacock.

WWE SUMMERSLAM NIGHT 2 COUNTDOWN RESULTS

Updates to begin momentarily. Stay tuned and refresh this page often for the latest WWE SummerSlam Sunday results from East Rutherford, N.J.